Karachi mayor says tree plantation important in fight against global warming

KARACHI: Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Monday said that they needed to plant more trees in the city so as to save the city from environmental pollution and global warming. This is our city and only we can make it better, everyone has to plant a tree if we want to make Karachi and greener city, he said. Removal of encroachments and developing green patches is our topmost priority, he iterated.

He said this while talking to media representatives after planting a sapling and inaugurating newly constructed water fall in Karachi Zoo. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi and renowned drama writer Anwer Maqsood also planted tree in the zoo whereas the senior director recreation Mansoor Qazi, Seniro director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor said global warming has emerged as a major issue for big cities and time has come that we understand the seriousness of this problem and take such steps that could help minimize air pollution and make our city better. He said the city is presently suffering from a severe problem of pollution in parks and playgrounds which has made life difficult for common citizens.