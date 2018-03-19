Judges deserve appreciation for patience after being repeatedly abused: Chaudhry Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the judges showing patience even after being abused, deserve appreciation.

He stated this while talking to media after inaugurating a community centre in Tehsil Sarai Alamgir. PML France General Secretary Raja Mazhar Zimadaria, Chaudhry Shahid Raza Kotla, Chaudhry Khalid Asghar Ghural, Malik Naeem of Shampur and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Shujaat further said that he has seen both military and civilian regimes and has been in the opposition, as well as, the government during his 45-year long political life but has never seen such a revolting era in which democracy is ridiculed in the name of democracy and abuses are hurled at judges who keep showing patience.

Replying to a question, he said that never has a punishment for corruption been followed by strikes and riots in support of the corrupt.

On another question, Shujaat replied that he does not see fair elections being held because a lot of manipulations have been committed in the delimitation of constituencies.

“If the elections are elections at all, then whether there is an alliance with any political party or not, we will fight with the whole nation,” said Shujaat.

“We do not say anything against the country because without Pakistan we won’t be here,” he concluded.