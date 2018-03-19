JuD leader Amir Hamza’s book ‘JuD’s role against terrorism’ launched

LAHORE: Jamatud Dawa (JuD) leader Amir Hamza on Monday launched his new book on the Hafiz Saeed-led foundation’s role against terrorism – “JuD’s role against terrorism” – at a local hotel in Lahore. The political leadership of different parties including Jamamte Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Markazi Ahle Hadith and journalists including Mujeebur Rehman Shami attended the ceremony.

Talking to this scribe, Hamza said that the JuD had been condemning the militancy by the “Khawarij” for the past seven to eight years. “Our leader Hafiz Saeed was among the first ones from Pakistan’s religious personalities who condemned the terrorism inside and outside Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking about his book, Hamza said that the book was based on his writings for different Urdu newspapers, in which he expressed his views on terrorism and JuD’s stance on it. “The book has two chapters about terrorism by the Khawarij who have been damaging Islam’s reputation around the world,” said the JuD leader and added that he had included stories of Pakistan army personnel who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

Hamza further said that his wife, Bushra Amir, had also contributed to the book. “She met the martyred soldiers’ mothers who shared the stories of their brave sons with her,” he mentioned.

“The book also features letters from leaders like Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Janjua praising the work of JuD in the welfare sector and raising voice against militancy,” Hamza stated.

Politicians and journalists at the occasion also expressed their views on the JuD, Amir Hamza and his book. The speakers lauded JuD’s role in raising voice against terrorism and stated that the JuD was a blessing for Pakistan, protector of the country’s ideology and that the book highlighted the works of the organisation.

The speakers further said that the book should reach every Pakistani so that everyone could know that the JuD was standing in the way of global conspiracies against Pakistan, adding that the book should also be translated and sent to the United Nations (US) and the United States (US) as well as other global entities to apprise them of the foundation’s works.

One of the speakers stated that once foundations like JuD were known as the “first defensive wall of Pakistan” and now the day had come that they were being termed as terrorists. He added that no certificate from the UN, the US or any other country was needed to acknowledge the organisation’s works.

Mujeebur Rehman Shami also praised Amir Hamza’s writing style and talked about the welfare works carried out by the JuD. Being the last speaker at the occasion, Hamza thanked all the participants and said the book was the need of the hour due to the current circumstances. He hoped that the book would change the views that rulers and foreign powers had about the organisation.