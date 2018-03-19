Influential person tortures students, strips them naked in Gujrat

33 mins ago BY News Desk

Three college students were abducted and stripped naked and tortured by an influential person of the area in Gujrat’s Rehmania neighbourhood, reported a private news channel.

According to details, the students, identified as Hasnain, Zain and Usama, were abducted after a scuffle broke out between two rival groups in their college and were subjected to worst kind of humiliation. They were locked in a room and tortured after being stripped naked.

The suspects also filmed the whole episode.

A case was lodged after the news broke on the TV channel in the presence of Hasnain’s father. Police have also initiated a search to arrest the culprits.

 

Post Views: 10


Related posts

*

*

Top