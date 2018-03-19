Imran, Zardari crownless kings of corruption: Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari were the “crownless kings of corruption”.

While speaking to journalists here he said that the National Accountancy Bureau (NAB) should now focus on Peshawar as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister was involved in the corruption of billions of rupees.

He also said that Asif Ali Zardari had “written the history of corruption”, and added that corruption in Larkana was no more a secret.

He said the KP chief minister had received a commission in the Metro Bus Project to the tune of Rs30 billion while the project was completed with just Rs27 billion in Punjab. “The same project was completed in KP at a cost of Rs57 billion,” he said.

The minister also said that under the guise of one billion trees, Imran Khan had pocketed billions of rupees in corruption.

To a question, he said that Dr Asim was pretending to be ill so that he could flee to foreign countries while Nawaz Sharif was not even permitted to see his ailing wife.

He also said that “220 million people would give their verdict in the upcoming elections”.