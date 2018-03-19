IHC adjourns hearing in PTA’s mobile service suspension case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench on Monday adjourned the plea of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) seeking a stay on the decision of a single judge bench against the suspension of mobile phone services on the pretext of security till Tuesday.

Justice Ather Minnallah had heard multiple petitions against suspension of mobile service by the PTA and reserved the judgment in September last year, which was announced on February 26 this year, according to which the government or the PTA was not vested with the power and jurisdiction to suspend cellular phone services on the ground of national security unless a state of emergency had been declared by the President of Pakistan.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the intra court appeal filed by the PTA challenging the single-member bench’s decision.

During the course of proceedings, PTA’s counsel Malik Nasir argued that the Authority had to suspend mobile phone services keeping in view security of the citizens.

Malik said different events would be organised in the Federal Capital on March 23 in connection with Pakistan Day with huge participation of people and in order to provide foolproof security mobile phone service would have to be suspended, therefore requested the bench to issue a stay order till the decision on the appeal.

The bench, however, rejected the request, observing that it would pass an order after examining grounds and legal aspects of the case.