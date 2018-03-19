Friction and alliances between institutions

Judiciary, army and politics

The friction between PML-N and the superior judiciary, which sections of the press fondly refers to as a building clash of institutions, is expanding to draw more players instead of subsiding, which is worrying. With the army announcing it will not allow the Supreme Court’s authority to be compromised, ruling party diehards – especially those that tilt towards Nawaz and Mariam – will naturally spin the statement into a vindication of their accusations of ‘string pulling’, etc. Popular media, of course, is only too happy to bloat its headlines with talk of battle lines between top institutions.

Yet however central the military is to preserving order and security, and however much the CJ’s crusade of providing clean meat and drinking water, and affordable college fee, is benefitting people long deprived of their rights, each institution’s role is clearly defined in the constitution. And, instead of adapting that role to suit emerging realities, each institution should instead ensure it sticks to the constitution regardless of the conditions. Only then can the pendulum really be swung back from the abnormal to the normal. The Pakistani military’s advances in the global war against terrorism are recognised as the finest. Yet the war still lingers and a great deal needs to be done.

Similarly, the judiciary’s recent display of autonomy is admirable yet it remains one of the most corrupt and misgoverned institutions in the country. And as much as the judges look outward to mend the system, they must also look within the sacred confines of the judiciary. But it is still the politicians that need to get their act together more urgently than anybody else. Their bickering, and lack of respect for parliament, was responsible for this business spilling out and dragging other institutions in the first place. Until the politicians become law abiding and self respecting, they will not be able to restore parliament’s integrity. And they, more than anyone else, will be responsible for the vacuum that allows other players to fill the void.