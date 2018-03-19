Four killed, two injured in Karachi car-trailer truck collision

KARACHI: Four people were killed and two others injured in a car trailer-truck collision in Nooriabad area of Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding car was going to Hyderabad from Karachi when it collided with a trailer-truck in Nooriabad. As a result, four people, Shakir, Umair, Farhan, and Zainulabidin, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while two others, Zaheer, Noman sustained injuries.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after the accident and shifted the bodies and injured to Hyderabad and Karachi hospitals for autopsies and treatment, respectively.