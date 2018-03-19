Felt no pressure while converting to Islam: Usman Khawaja’s wife-to-be

In a recent interview, Usman Khawaja’s wife-to-be Rachel McLellan stressed that she neither faced pressure from the Australian cricketer nor from his family while making the big decision of converting to Islam.

She said, “(I felt) no pressure from him, not any pressure from his family.”

“I just knew it was so important to him,” she added, assuring that the decision was her own.

McLellan, 22, is presently a marketing student. Born into a Catholic family, she was proposed by Khawaja while celebrating a New York holiday during 2016.

She told that Khawaja was the first Muslim she had ever met, recalling that she was ‘very ignorant’ in past to believe whatever she heard on the news about the Muslims.

The same interview also featured Khawaja – the Islamabad-born batsman and the first Muslim to play cricket from Australia. He said that he loved cricket but religion was the most important thing in his life. He answered, “I love my cricket … but faith any day of the week. Religion is the most important thing in my life.”

He admitted that he considered the Islamic teachings in every walk of life. “Everything I do, it (religion) is always in the back of my mind. I’m always thinking, ‘Is this the right thing to do? Is this how I should be doing things?’”

Khawaja told that he did not want a public outrage over his marriage with a Catholic girl. He had advised her that he would “prefer her to convert (to Islam) but she has to do it on her own”.

He complained about the racism that he faced after the Ashes victory.