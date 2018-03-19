Distance learning MPhil and PhD programmes of 13 universities banned by HEC

ISLAMABAD: Admissions for distance learning MPhil and PhD programmes have been suspended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) over a failure by 13 universities to meet HEC quality standards.

HEC experts had said that listed universities did not have the required faculties to teach MPhil and PhD programmes. The experts had physically visited the universities and had evaluated relevant documents in detail. Over 4,000 students are expected to be impacted.

“Further admissions in any of the distance education programmes being offered by universities are stopped immediately till finalisation of recommendation by the committee,” read a letter written to the universities by the HEC Quality Assurance Division Consultant Muhammad Ismail.

Amongst complaints received by the HEC was that the student-attendance marking was intransparent and that the universities did not provide a proper Information and Communication Technology (ICT) course load.

“In some cases, [the] universities have not even got approval of their own statutory bodies,” and that “weak HEC policies about distance learning” were being exploited.

Students currently enrolled in said programmes should be shifted to other disciplines in order prevent losses, HEC has directed.

The list comprises of the following universities: