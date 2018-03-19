Director delays Irrfan and Deepika’s gangster film

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming project loosely based on the life of notorious Mumbai gangster, Sapna Didi has been delayed until Khan returns from abroad, where is currently seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj tweeted that he will await the return of the “warrior” in a recent tweet. The tweet read, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.”

Speaking on Irrfan’s health, at a recent event, Deepika had said:

“If his (Irrfan’s) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone. I always say a small little prayer for myself and everyone around. Yes, I think the last couple of weeks have been emotionally challenging, but yes, I think we all should say a little prayer.”

She added that his and his family’s privacy should be maintained as requested:

“I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for some time and figure their lives out… We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best.”

On Friday, Irrfan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is going abroad for treatment. He said on Twitter, “Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has been admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.”