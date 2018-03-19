CJP summons interior minister, secretary in NICOP fee case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar summoned the interior minister and interior secretary while hearing the suo-moto case regarding government charging an extra fee for National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) Monday morning.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked for the reason the government had sent the summary regarding the change in prices of identity cards, while summoning the interior minister and interior secretary to appear before the court and provide reasoning.

To this, the court was informed that the interior minister and secretary have gone to Gwadar for a two-day visit. The CJP then adjourned the hearing until Monday (March 26).

The CJP suggested that a commission should be formed to review the fee structure for identity cards.

The chief justice has taken suo motu notice of the case on the application of overseas Pakistani that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been charging the unnecessary exorbitant fee for issuance and cancellation of POC causing them a financial burden.

According to the applicant, the overseas Pakistanis are paying $100 to the NADRA for preparation of POC, but it has increased to $150.

The unnecessary increase in fee has discouraged the overseas Pakistanis to get the POC.

Reasoning the fee hike, NADRA representatives had claimed before the SC last month that the price of the new chip-based smart identification card was comparatively high due to its distinctive features.