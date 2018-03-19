Chinese minister felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PML-N president

BEIJING: Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) International Department Minister Song Tao, in a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulated him on his election as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

Describing him as “an old friend of China who has made a commendable contribution to the enhancement of relations between our two countries and our two parties”, the Chinese minister invited Shehbaz Sharif to visit Beijing to take forward party-to-party relationship between the CPC and the PML-N.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab CM had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for his re-election. In his felicitation message, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes and said that under Xi’s leadership China has emerged as a strong power in the world. He also stated that Pak-China friendship has strengthened with the passage of time.