Change of Command: Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan sworn in as new air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has been sworn in as the new Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the Change of Command ceremony on Monday.

Former air chief Sohail Aman stepped down from his position and hand over the reins to Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who became the 22nd chief of PAF.

Aman said, “I cannot think of an honour better than heading the best air force.”

“PAF also played a vital role in the war against terrorism,” he added.

On Friday, the announcement came two days before the former Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman retired on March 18.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in December 1983, and during his illustrious career, he commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, two operational air bases and a regional air command.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command and Staff College, Jordan and National Defence University, Islamabad.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan holds a Master’s degree in War Studies and Defence Management. He is also a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz(Military)

In his previous staff appointments, he has served as Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.