At least 204 patients in Sargodha test positive for HIV/AIDS

SARGODHA: At least 204 patients on Monday in Kot Imrana area of Sargodha have tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

The health department started screening process in the area after reports regarding rapid spread of HIV/AIDS surfaced. The doctors took blood samples of 2757 and sent to the laboratory for tests.

The medical team has received 1406 results according to which 204 patients were diagnosed with HIV and 306 with hepatitis. The department is keeping the toll and details of patients in secret as their treatment is underway.

The authorities have decided to establish a permanent ward in the Kot Momin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to keep a close eye on the scope of screening.