Abbottabad district council by-polls: PTI wins two, PML-N clinches one seat

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won two of the three district council seats in the by-elections held in Abbottabad on Sunday whereas the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) backed independent candidate won the remaining other.

The polls were held due to three seats falling vacant after de-seating of District Nazim Sardar Sher Bahadar, Naib Nazim Shoukat Tanoli and Nazeer Abbasi for defection by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The de-seated councillors approached the Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court against the verdict, however, both the courts upheld the election commission’s decision.

Unofficial results showed PTI’s Rana Safdar Zaman and Malik Salman having won the by-elections in Kehal and Salhad Union councils and PML-N-backed Nazir Ahmed Abbasi winning in Bakot Union council.