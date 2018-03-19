30-year-old forces 11-year-old to marry him in Ubauro

GHOTKI: A 30-year old man in Ubauro, Ghotki District of Sindh has forcefully married an 11-year-old minor to settle a debt.

Atta Muhammad Bhutto had borrowed Rs 15,000 on interest from an influential man, Dar Muhammad. The amount that had to be returned with interest equalled Rs 55,000, however, Bhutto could not pay back the loan which was more than 200 per cent the original amount.

Dar Muhammad then made his way to Bhutto’s house along with a cleric and witnesses and forcibly married his 11-year-old daughter.

A case was registered against the groom, the imam and three others by the police, while the minor girl was taken into custody and presented in court on Monday.

The police are reportedly carrying out raids to arrest all the criminals.