3 years on: Rs213 mln in return of police guard services still unpaid

LAHORE: Banks, private companies and autonomous institutions owe at least 213 million rupees to the Punjab police for the police guard services that the private organisations sought almost three years ago, Pakistan Today learnt Monday.

Sources told that the Punjab police department offered its services to banks and private organisations including autonomous departments of 17 districts, in return of which the organisations owed it hefty amounts, but had not paid a single penny yet.

According to the details, the Lahore CCPO office in this regard has to receive Rs68,571,000, the Rawalpindi CTO office Rs23,700,000, and the Sargodha DPO office Rs11,200,000 while amounts of Rs26,455,000, Rs5,760,000 and Rs5,160,000 are to be received by the offices of Sialkot DPO, Bhakkar DPO and Dera Ghazi Khan DPO respectively.

Similarly, an amount of Rs5,600,000 is due with the private companies for the services that they were offered by the office of Khushab DPO, Rs5,355,000 for the police guard services by the Faisalabad CTO and Rs4,918,000 for the security services by the office of Gujrat DPO. Moreover, the private organisations owe Rs4,843,000 to the Narowal DPO, Rs4,550,000 to the Jhang DPO, Rs4,032,000 to the Mianwali DPO and Rs2,320,000 to the office of Layyah DPO.

Furthermore, the Gujrat DPO even after the passage of more than three years has not yet received Rs2,328,000, and amounts of Rs2,019,000, Rs142,000 and Rs127,000 have not yet been paid in return of the police guard services offered by Rahim Yar Khan DPO, Gujranwala DPO and the office of Jhelum DPO, respectively.