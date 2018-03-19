24 Pakistanis kept in Afghanistan detention centres: families

PESHAWAR: 24 Pakistanis have remained missing in Afghanistan since September, last year, their families told media on Monday.

Talking to a press conference in Peshawar, they said that the authorities had taken no action to recover these missing persons. Security forces in Afghanistan have kept these people in Bagram and Pul-e-Charkhi detention centres, the families claimed.

They added that the missing Pakistanis from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had travelled to the war-torn country to find better opportunities.

The families of the missing persons requested the government to take up their cause with Afghanistan’s government so that their loved ones can be brought back home safely.

In December 2017, a Pakistani engineer who had been kidnapped in Afghanistan returned home. He was abducted while working on the Torkham-Jalalabad road project.

Two officials working at Pakistan’s Consulate in Jalalabad area were reported missing on their journey from Afghanistan to Pakistan during June, last year.