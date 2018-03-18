Woman dead, husband injured in Chichawatni road mishap

CHICHAWATNI: A woman died while her husband was seriously injured when a vehicle hit a motorcycle here on Sunday.

Police said that a speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a couple near Harrapa in Chichawatni. The woman on the motor-bike died on the spot in the accident while her husband was critically injured.

The driver responsible for accident managed to escape from the scene. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the fugitive driver and initiated raids for his arrest.