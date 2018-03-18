Uber driver shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A driver of Uber was killed in Karachi after being shot thrice near Nagan Chowrangi.

Shahnawaz, 50, worked for the ride-hailing mobile app as a taxi driver. A senior police officer Dr Rizwan told media that the preliminary investigation suggests it was not a case of robbery.

Personal enmity could be the cause as someone from inside the car opened fire, the police official added.

Three shots were fired at Shahnawaz using a nine-millimetre (9 mm) pistol.

The deceased is also said to be a former employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In February, police arrested the murderer of Careem taxi driver Junaid Mustafa in Islamabad. The accused, Ataullah, had booked the ride from F-11 Markaz and tried to snatch the vehicle at gunpoint in G-13. Upon resistance, he shot Junaid and ran from the spot.

SP Investigation Sheikh Zubair Ahmed said that Ataullah had snatched another vehicle on February 12 as F-10, adding that the accused has confessed to two crimes. The vehicle was also recovered from his possession.