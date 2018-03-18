Two minors injured in Indian shelling across LoC in Nakyal sector

Two minors were injured among four persons after Indian troops fired mortar shells across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nakyal sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said on Sunday.

Mortar shelling started on Sunday morning and targeted the civilian population of the villages along the working boundary.

Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Waleed Anwar told media, “Indian troops started heavy mortar shelling at about 7am in the morning.”

He added that it targeted the civilians living in villages along the LoC.

Aleeba Majeed, 11, and Samra, 15, were the two minor victims among four injured. Musarrat, 22, and Muhammad Zahoor Mughal, 35, were also injured in shelling conducted by the Indian forces.

The injured belong to Palani, Jair Merg and Dharoti Naari villages.

Three persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kotli as they received received critical injuries.

Anwar said that the shelling continued for a long period.

In February 2018, a civilian was killed while two children injured after Indian troops along the LoC resorted to unprovoked firing across the border.