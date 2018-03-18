Three of five abducted polio workers released in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: Three of five polio workers, who were abducted from Musakhel in Mohmand Agency, were released late night on Saturday. Two members of polio workers were killed in the attack.

The political administration of the agency told media that unidentified individuals opened fire on the polio team resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and abduction of five others.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack and retrieved three of five workers but whereabouts of two others including driver and other polio worker is still unknown.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra took notice of the incident and asked the political administration to submit a report. “Enemies of Pakistan cannot bear to see health condition improving in Pakistan,” Jhagra said.

He was apparently referring to the fact that no case of polio has been reported from FATA since 2016.

The political leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Zardari, condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

