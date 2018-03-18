Slovak protesters demand snap election

More than one hundred thousand Slovaks, according to organizers, launched protests in several cities on Friday, demanded an early election.

A protest co-organizer said the current changes in the government aren’t a major reconstruction that was previously discussed and the only way out would be a snap election.

Representatives of journalists, teachers and students made speeches, expressing mistrust against the government and the system and stressing the need for changes, including an early election. They also called for resignation of Police Corps President Tibor Gaspar and Special Prosecutor Dusan Kovacik.

The organisers said they intended to continue in the protests until major changes happen.