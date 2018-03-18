Sindh IGP inaugurates school of investigation

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja Sunday inaugurated the School of Investigation set up in collaboration with GIZ Germany at Police Training College, Saeedabad here.

Addressing as chief guest, the IGP said that investigation training on modern lines would help improve the performance of police investigators and in the eradication of crime from the society. He added that strong investigation into the cases is a must to counter criminal activities.

The IGP announced that more such schools of the investigation will be opened at other police training centres in the province while forensic and explosive labs are also being established.

German deputy consul general, special branch additional IG, Sindh additional IG, DIG training, GIZ members and Dr Astrid Bosch from Germany also attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, the deputy consul general assured that GIZ will continue its support and assistance in future to improve the performance of Sindh police.