Sajni: A successful use of the Strings brand

It must be a joyful experience for established artists when they release new music. To not have the same insecurities and the nerves of when you first start out, who knows what that feels like? Only the people that have felt both things of course. All we can do is guess, and one thinks that the guess would have to be that it feels great.

Strings definitely seems to be feeling similarly after the first single from their much awaited new album with at least 8 new tracks was released on YouTube and Patari (audio only).

And why not? They are, unquestionably, the biggest performers in Pakistan right now, and their brand equity is such that they stand unparalleled in their supremacy. Not only do they stand on top of the music industry, they stand there alone.

As far as the boxes that a band can tick go, String has two of the biggest names in the music industry, they have been free from taint or internal disturbance, they have the right history, they’re making new music that still gives that nostalgic hint and they have the best songwriters and producers at their disposal.

After nearly half a decade of producing Coke Studio, one cannot even say that they can be run out of business by that music production machine.

What could compare? Not much, which is why their latest music video to their newly released single ‘Sajni’ is not shy in using Strings as a brand and poking at those old feelings of nostalgia from way back in the 90s.

The video directed by Yasir Jaswal features both Kapadia and Maqsood, and with lyrics by Anwar Maqsood, it is a thrilling introduction to an album that should be fascinating. The choice of Sajni, a track devoid of the seriousness of some of their best-received work, definitely has the influence of Coke Studio and a tinge of populism, but it is simply a calling to the new album and the other 8 singles.

Sajni on its own merits stands well placed, a song already a hit among fans and a newer generation alike, even with its clearly retro motifs. But with an entire 8 more sons to come, you can bet that at least some of them will have more gravitas to them.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Toda reviewer K K Shahid had written “a decade since they last released a music album, nearly two since their first resurrection, and three decades since their initial formation, Strings have promised their fans the release of a music video and eight new singles. It’s been a long time coming – and they better not disappoint.”

One can safely now say that they have indeed not disappointed and that even better things are yet to come.