KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested a seminary teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Karachi. The accused was arrested from Saeedabad area of Baldia Town.

“We’ve registered a case against the teacher on the complaint of the victim’s family,” Senior Superintendent Police Omar Shahid Hamid said.

Saeedabad police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. The victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a medical check-up.