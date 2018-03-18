PML-N serving masses with missionary zeal: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that the country has been put on the road to progress and development due to effective policies of PML-N’s government.

Talking to party workers and businessmen at his residence, Khawaja said that the incumbent government has successfully overcome the energy crisis by initiating various power generation projects across the country and people are now sighing in relief.

He said that additional efforts were being made to change Pakistan’s third world country status.

The minister ensured that the PML-N would continue to move forward on the road to development without paying heed towards opponents’ criticism as the solution to people’s problems were on top of their agenda.

The minister was of the view that mega projects would prove their ‘magic’ in the upcoming elections and bring PML-N back into power, adding, “We believe in public service, development and prosperity as this is worship”.

“The general election would be held on the scheduled time in the country,” he added. Khawaja Asif said that the government was spending billions of rupees on mega projects in Sialkot, adding that the export city was completely ignored by governments in the past.

The minister concluded by apprising that development work on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was in full swing and a new era of development in the region would usher in after its completion.