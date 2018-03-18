PML-N, PPP, PTI to hold rallies across country today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top political parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will hold rallies across the country on Sunday.

PML-N will hold a power show in Sangla Hill, near Lahore, where party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will address the rally.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the party workers at Kotli Sattian area of Rawalpindi. The party leadership is holding the rally in context of the ongoing membership campaign.

Similarly, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Karachi on the two-day trip with regard to party’s membership campaign. Khan has also been holding public rallies across Punjab.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s PIB and Bahadurabad Groups will celebrate party’s founding day separately.

The Bahadurabad Group will hold the rally at Nishtar Park while Sattar-led PIB Group will hold the gathering at Liaquatabad Flyover.