Pakistan’s resolution unanimously approved in CND’s 61st session

VIENNA: On the last day of the 61st session of the Commission on Narcotics Drugs (CND), Pakistan’s resolution for special steps to eradicate narcotics in educational institutes was unanimously approved by all member countries.

Ministry of Narcotics Control Secretary Iqbal Mehmood, who headed the Pakistani delegation, thanked all member countries and said that the resolution was a milestone in the struggle to curb the drug menace in educational institutes around the world.

It is worth mentioning that all relevant departments, especially Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Narcotics Control and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the officers of the Pakistani embassy in Vienna, Ayesha Riaz and Jawad Ahmad, played an important and continuous role in the preparation and approval of the resolution. Owing to the importance of the resolution, a lot of countries, including Belarus, Libya, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, China, Russia, Indonesia and Vietnam also participated in the resolution as supporting elements.

The resolution would support the special campaign to eradicate drugs from educational institutions in Pakistan as per the orders of ANF Director General (DG) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik. Many member countries congratulated the Pakistani delegation, especially Ministry of Narcotics Control Secretary Iqbal Mehmood, on the approval of the resolution and admired the efforts of Pakistan in controlling the drug menace.