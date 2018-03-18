NAB’s policy ‘Accountability for All’ yielding dividends

Whole nation pins hope on NAB for elimination of corruption

After the introduction of National Accountability Bureau’s policy on ‘Accountability of All’, eradication of corruption has become voice of the whole nation. The whole nation has pinned hopes on NAB for ending their woes. The nation is lauding NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for fulfilling his ticklish responsibilities excellently without any discrimination. The chairman has restored the prestige of NAB by not caring about duress, browbeating of the corruption accused.

NAB has initiated complaint verifications against politicians, bureaucrats and ex-military officers across the board on alleged allegations of corruption etc. The action has increased the prestige of NAB manifold due to indiscriminate and visible action against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer.

NAB has so far deposited a sum of Rs 289 billion in the national exchequer but also managed to maintain 76 per cent ratio of awarding sentence to the corrupt which is compatible to any other corruption watchdog of any country.

NAB has sought the details of contracts of Rs 50 million or above inked by public sector departments for scrutiny and verification.NAB also sent a clear message to big fish that it will concentrate on the case and not the face as all are equal before the law. NAB would concentrate on indiscriminate accountability to all.

NAB is taking visible and indiscriminate action against the corrupt. Corrupt is being investigated rapidly. All officers are performing their duties honestly in accordance with law under the leadership of Javed Iqbal without caring about their affiliations. In the near future, hopefully, the corruption will be totally eliminated from the country. NAB, media, students, civil society, intellectuals and all other segments of society are playing their due role in enhancing awareness about the worst effects of corruption in society. The positive effects of the campaign have started to pour in. Justice Javed Iqbal is actively working in fulfilling his mission of eliminating corruption.