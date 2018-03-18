Must ‘recognise’ and ‘tackle’ problems in Kashmir, says ex-PM Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of unprecedented mismanagement in Jammu and Kashmir by the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to NDTV. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is deteriorating rapidly, he said at the 84th Plenary session of the party in New Delhi.

Dr Singh underscored the clear ideological differences between the BJP-PDP (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party) alliance, saying that “they have installed a government where the two wings of the administration are working against each other”.

The alliance between the two parties was formed after the 2015 assembly elections.

Dialogue with separatists, removal of AFPSA (the Armed Forces’ Special Powers Act), Common Minimum Programme and Goods and Services Tax are some of the issues over which the PDP and BJP hold clearly divergent views.

The sacking of senior PDP Minister Haseeb Drabu and tensions over the Kathua incident – where the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl triggered widespread protests, have forced senior BJP leadership to discuss the strain being placed on the alliance.

The public opinion in Kashmir has changed significantly since the killing of Burhan Wani as villagers have declined to provide cooperation to the security forces and have protested against their crackdowns on separatists.

Manmohan Singh urged that there must be a recognition of the “problems in Jammu and Kashmir” so they can be “tackled and sorted”.