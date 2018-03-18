Mumtaz Bhutto urges Sindhi to be made provincial govt language

LARKANA: The Sindhi language was given the status of the provincial government language after passing a bill from Sindh Assembly in 1972, which at the very outset was also implemented, but the subsequent governments paid no heed towards it.

This was stated by former Sindh chief minister, a veteran politician and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto while talking to various delegations who called on him at his residence here.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also requested for implementing the bill. Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari without naming him, Mumtaz added that the man who was claiming to be the next prime minister of the country could not speak Sindhi himself.

He further said that not only Sindh government leaders but nationalists were also merely issuing statements but doing nothing practically for making Sindhi as the government language of the province. He added that the Sindhi language was now only spoken in rural areas.

Sindhi culture, language and traditions now have the second status and if this state of affairs continues, then Sindhi will become a history, Mumtaz Bhutto feared.