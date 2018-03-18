MQJ holds a sit-in to demand rights

KARACHI: Mohajir Qaumi Jirga (MQJ) held a sit-in outside Karachi Press Club on Sunday for acceptance of their demands.

Jirga members and supporters from different walks of life participated in the protest where they were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their rights and demands. The protest was led by Jirga Charmain Suhail Hashmi.

Justice (r) Wajihuddin also attended the protest.

The leaders of the protest said the political parties had failed to provide basic rights to the people of Karachi. “MQJ is a Karachi based organisation which works for the welfare of Urdu speaking citizens. The organisation is willing to participate in the upcoming election,” they said.

On the occasion, Justice (r) Wajihuddin said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide its citizens with basic rights.

Women representatives Sunbal Rani, Zareen Usmani and others also addressed the sit-in.