KARACHI: A man died after a banned chemical string used for kite flying slit his throat here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that the chemical string wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider at Jehangir Road in Karachi leaving him critically injured. The injured person identified as Wajahat Ali succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police, after registering a case into the incident, have started the investigation.