Karachi to benefit from federal govt’s development projects: Zubair

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said Sunday that residents of Karachi will get modern facilities after the completion of development projects worth Rs75 billion initiated by the federal government in the metropolis.

He said this while addressing the annual ceremony of English Speaking Union of Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Governor House here.

He said that under the Karachi development package, various projects of Rs25 billion were in progress in the city while many other projects have been initiated worth Rs50 billion through the federal government’s development funds.

The governor said that Karachi was once again becoming the city of lights because of the positive steps that were taken by the government.

Zubair also said that the federal government had initiated various projects in the city including water, Green Line Bus project and other schemes. He added that the government had also completed the long-awaited Lyari Express Way project.

The governor went on to say that the world is recognising Pakistan’s economic stability, peace and its importance for the attraction of investment.

He went on to say that by the government’s efforts, the country had not only become peaceful but the energy shortage had also been overcome and the economy had become stable. He added that because of government’s steps, Pakistan had joined the progressing countries of the world.

Muhammad Zubair also said that he was confident that Pakistan has a bright future, adding that the recent international surveys also acknowledged the improvement in the country’s economy.

He further said that Pakistan has a lot of natural resources and its 60 per cent population comprised of youths.

On the occasion, Aziz Memon, Majeed Aziz, Abdul Qadir Jafer and consul generals of various countries and a large number of citizens were also present.

Majeed Aziz also addressed the ceremony and thanked Sindh governor for his role in the progress of Karachi.