Kangana Ranaut says she ‘never got the privilege of dumping someone’

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s most tempestuous actors, Kangana Ranaut, who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind in front of the media, has once again shed light on her relationships, and her relationship with Hrithik Roshan at a recent event.

“I’ve had so many affairs. After every breakup, I feel like this is the end of my love life potential. For me, love is not just physical, it’s spiritual and platonic. It’s an amazing experience you feel every cell of your body is awakened, even if the person is not around,” she said.

Despite a string a failed relationships, Kangana insisted that she was the one who was always dumped.

“Even if my sister asks me where do you find these ‘characters’, I have to admit that every time I have been dumped, I never got the privilege of dumping someone. There has not been a single relationship from the age of 16 to 31 where I could dump someone. And if I tell you the names, you would be like ‘even this person left you’! Everyone leaves me and they come back also and I never take them back because I have been moved on to another loser.”

Apart from that, Kangana also said that she stood by Swara Bhaskar who heavily criticised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat for belittling women.

She said, “The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She’s a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn’t agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I’m sure Swara might not be affected by it. She’ll come back in 6 months and write again. But millions of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion.”

Kangana is currently busy shooting for her next film Manikarnika inspired by the Jhansi of Rani.