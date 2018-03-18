Janjua, Abdullah urges Taliban to utilise fresh, timely peace offer

KABUL: Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (r) Nasser Janjua on Sunday met Afghan Cheif Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah during his visit to Afghanistan.

Janjua was on a one-day visit to the neighboring country on the invitation of his Afghan counterpart, Haneef Atmar.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that Taliban should utilise new and timely peace offer made by the Afghan government.

According to details, shared by Abdullah on his Twitter account, inter-state dialogues for improvement of ties between the two states were also part of the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Nasser Janjua and invited Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi to start “state to state comprehensive dialogue.”

During the meeting with Ghani, Janjua said that Pakistan was ready to make all possible efforts for strong and stable ties between both countries.

Janjua also met Atmar and discussed bilateral ties and regional security issues.