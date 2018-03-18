Israeli forces shell Hamas outpost on Gaza border in retaliation

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shelled and destroyed a Hamas outpost in response to an explosion on the Gaza border fence Saturday, said the IDF spokesperson.

An improvised explosive device exploded adjacent to the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip earlier on Saturday, which didn’t cause any casualty or material loss to the Israeli forces, according to the IDF spokesperson.

In response, IDF tanks targeted a Hamas military observation post and destroyed it.

Palestinian sources reported that an IDF tank fired three shells at a target east of Gaza City Saturday, injuring one Palestinian lightly.