Is a fourth marriage on the cards for Angelina Jolie?

Ever since her split with Brad Pitt, there has been a lot of speculation about Angelina Jolie’s love life.

According to a recent article by Life & Style Magazine, the By the Sea star is all set to say “I do” to a British millionaire whom she has been in a secret relationship with for quite some time now.

The magazine’s latest cover story claims Jolie has been romantically involved with a mystery man for over a year and is now headed down the aisle.

“Angie’s so in love that she was the one to propose,” added a source close to Jolie.

She is scheduled to begin filming Maleficent 2 next month in London, where her ‘fiancé’ is said to live, so she’ll supposedly be spending her downtime planning the wedding.

According to the source, Jolie has “never been this in sync with someone before” and wants to take their relationship to the next level at the earliest. In fact, she is said to be expediting her divorce proceedings with Brad, so that she can get hitched to “husband number four”.

It was George Clooney’s wife, Amal, who introduced Angelina to the wealthy British philanthropist and they got along like a house on fire due to their shared interest in politics and helping refugees.

“Her goal is to ultimately settle in London with him and the kids. She’s sure husband number four will be her final husband,” another source was quoted as saying.

However, Gossip Cop debunks the claims, citing the insider’s inability to provide the tabloid with a name, despite supposedly having all other details including how they met, their shared interests, where they plan to live and their wedding.

Incidentally, Angelina had herself said in an interview a few months ago that she was single. A source close to her confirmed to Gossip Cop that the report in Life & Style was utter “nonsense”.

Brad and Angelina were Hollywood’s power couple until they announced that they were parting ways in 2016, after 12 years of being together. The estranged couple has six children together – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).