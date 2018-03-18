Injured Misbah likely to miss PSL Qualifier

DUBAI: The captain of Islamabad United Misbah-ul-Haq is in doubt to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Qualifier against Karachi Kings after suffering from a hairline fracture on his hand.

According to media reports, Misbah has suffered a hand injury due to which he spent the whole Saturday in a hospital for treatment. The doctors assessed his injury and advised him rest, however, he has insisted to participate by using injections.

The South African batsman JP Duminy will captain the side in case Misbah misses the all-important qualifier. In the first two games of Islamabad United in PSL 2018, Rumman Raees had led to side owing to Misbah’s absence caused by a hamstring injury.

But Raees was ruled out of the edition due to his own knee injury.

Leading the points table with seven wins in the ten games, Islamabad will face Karachi Kings on Sunday. The winner will directly qualify for the PSL final in Karachi on March 25.