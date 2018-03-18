Indian passenger bus falls from bridge, leaving 10 dead, 35 injured

At least 10 people were killed and 35 others injured on Saturday after a passenger bus carrying them fell from a bridge in India’s eastern state of Bihar, officials said.

The accident took place in Runni Saidpur of Sitamarhi district, about 111 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

“This evening in a tragic accident, a bus fell from a bridge here, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others, some of them critically,” Rajeev Roshan, district magistrate of Sitamarhi, told Xinhua over telephone. “The injured have been admitted in Muzaffarpur hospital.”

Reports said following the accident, some of the witnesses informed police who rushed to the spot along with health teams to carry out rescue operation.