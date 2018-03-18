Ferozpur Road to remain partly close on 20th, 21st due to PSL

LAHORE: A security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminators in Lahore was unveiled in which it was informed that the Ferozpur Road will remain partly closed for traffic, from Muslim Town Mor to Kalma Chowk.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Capt (r) Amin Wains told media that around 15,000 policemen from different wings would be deputed in the provincial capital during March 21 and 22.

A section of the Main Boulevard in Gulberg will also be closed, however, traffic will remain open as usual on The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Bank Road.

The CCPO added that security arrangements would also be made for the police personnel as they were too facing threats of terrorism.

The DPOs of Jhang, Chinot, Khanewal and Chakwal will supervise the preparations, he said.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sameer Ahmed Syed, a notification appointing price control magistrates in all enclosures of the Qaddafi Stadium has been released.

According to the notification, as much as twelve price control magistrates will be performing their duties in different enclosures of the stadium during the PSL semi-finals.

Separately, Lahore Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (r) Arif Nawaz has said that all the security personnel deployed at the Qaddafi Stadium during the PSL matches should be provided with fresh meals and cool drinking water.