FERA delegation visits IIUI

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Federal Education Reporters Association (FERA), led by its President Zafar Sipra, visited public relations department of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and felicitated Nasir Farid on assuming his duties as the department in charge.

The delegation members included Asim Jeelani, Tauseef Abbasi, Zaigham Naqvi, Ziyad, Faisal Kaleem, Farhan Rana, Nadeem Chaudhary and Owais. Assistant Directors Al-Hassan Haroon and Muhammad Nauman Awan received the delegation while Nasir Farid thanked the FERA fraternity for visit and vowed that the department will be a bridge between the varsity and the media.

On the occasion, the role of media in education and efforts of IIUI for service of society were also discussed.