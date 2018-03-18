FC soldier martyred in Mohmand Agency attack

MOHMAND: A soldier of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was martyred while another injured on Sunday in Mohmand Agency’s Safi tehsil when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle.

The injured soldier was shifted to a local hospital whereas the law enforcement agency launched search operation to catch the assailants who escaped after the gun attack.

The site of the attack was cordoned off to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, three of five polio workers, who were abducted from Musakhel in Mohmand Agency, were released on Saturday night. Two members of polio workers were killed in the attack.

The political administration of the agency told media that unidentified individuals opened fire on the polio team resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and abduction of five others.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack and retrieved three of five workers but whereabouts of two others including driver and other polio worker is still unknown.