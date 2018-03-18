Family of four murdered before house set on fire in Lahore: post-mortem report

LAHORE: Four family members, who reportedly died in a ‘house fire’ in Lahore Saturday night, were allegedly murdered before their house set on fire, a hospital post-mortem report has revealed.

According to police authorities in the Satto Kutla area, the ‘mysterious’ murder of a husband, wife and their two young children in Wapda Town has given the investigation a new direction.

The initial post-mortem report suggested that throats of both the children were slashed. A sharp weapon was used to cut Amina and Sher Ali’s throat while their mother Saba was strangled to death. However, the children’s unemployed father, Sarfaraz, was burnt to death.

The police registered the case after relatives of the victims’ family protested against the incident and assured them that the incident would be probed.

Earlier reports claimed that the owner of the house did not know when and how the room caught fire.

“Our neighbours informed us that the room on our roof has caught fire,” he said.

Saddar Town SP Adil Memon also reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

“Sarfaraz was unemployed and was staying in a servant quarter with his family,” said the police.