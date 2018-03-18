Dar ordered to submit evidence to NAB over Asif laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Tuesday morning to submit evidence of money laundering complaint submitted from him against the Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif.

The NAB authorities in response to the complaint wrote a letter to Usman Dar which stated that they had analysed the complaint regarding Khwaja Asif’s alleged money laundering and corruption and demanded of the complainant to submit evidence and documentary proofs if available, against the accused in NAB Rawalpindi office on Tuesday morning.

NAB had confirmed on 7 March that a complaint against Khawaja Asif had been registered.

“Chairman NAB retired Justice Javed Iqbal ordered complaint verification lodged against Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for allegedly (being) involved in money laundering,” said a press release at the time.

The complaint was filed by Deputy Secretary General of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar who, like Khawaja Asif, hails from Sialkot. The complaint alleged that Khawaja Asif held an Iqama in the UAE and hid his offshore assets from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The complaint further accused Khawaja Asif of receiving a monthly salary worth millions of rupees from the UAE and stashing money in his wife’s foreign bank account.