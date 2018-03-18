Cop found dead in motel

HYDERABAD: A policeman was found dead in a motel near Bacha Khan Chowk here on Sunday.

According to Fort Police Station, in whose limits the dead body was found, the deceased has been identified as Idrees Rajput who belonged to Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Idrees was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. According to the hospital sources, the deceased was suffering from a kidney ailment and was under treatment.

The police told that Rajput was staying in the motel for three days prior to his death.