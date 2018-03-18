Cop among two held in a bid to smuggle arms to Punjab

LAKKI MARWAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle weapons to Punjab and arrested two including a cop and impounded the vehicle here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the police started snap checking of vehicles and during the search of a suspected vehicle at Indus Highway in Manjianwala Chowk, Lakki Marwat, a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

The police impounded the vehicle with arms being smuggled to Punjab and arrested two smugglers including a cop deployed at Bannu.

The detainees were being interrogated after registering a case against them at police station concerned.