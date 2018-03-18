Award of degree to son of IIUI President Dr Darweish: FAPUASA demands independent enquiry committee

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded of President Mamnoon Hussain to constitute a fair, transparent and competent enquiry committee headed by not less than a sitting judge of high court to probe into the matter of IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al-Darweish’ son degree.

FAPUASA Islamabad chapter President Dr Shehzad Ashraf on Sunday said the committee consisting of Dr. Darweish’s subordinates includes the members who should have been otherwise summoned to explain their position as being the main players in the process of awarding the degree to Abdul Majeed, son of Dr Darweish in complete violation of rules of the university.

He said International Islamic University was passing through the most turbulent time of its history. Its reputation has been badly damaged due to mismanagement and mishandling of administrative and academic affairs in the last couple of years and more damage was expected if situation continued to persist.

The committee comprised of subordinate individuals might get influenced in the process of investigating the matter. This would be no less than a disaster for the university of Islamic and international stature, he added.

He further said the formation of impartial enquiry committee from outside IIUI and headed by at least a judge of high court would be quite in accordance with the principles of justice and would prevent further damage to the reputation of International Islamic University.